National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

