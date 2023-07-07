National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.8 %

DKS stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,699 shares of company stock worth $4,781,819. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.