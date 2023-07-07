National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,385 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $119.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

