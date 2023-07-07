National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,938 Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a global, actively-managed fund of funds holding both equity and fixed income products with an aim for capital appreciation and current income. PSMB was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

