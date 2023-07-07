National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,167 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

