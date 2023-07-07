National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,802 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 84,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 271,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 998,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6959 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

