National Bank of Canada FI Sells 86,280 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,280 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

