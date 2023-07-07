National Bank of Canada FI Takes $136,000 Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.