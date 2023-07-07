National Bank of Canada FI Takes $70,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE:TK opened at $6.32 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

