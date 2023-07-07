National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.68.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 5.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

