National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 856,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 737,092 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after buying an additional 457,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABST opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

