National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPH opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

