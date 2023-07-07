National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $50.39 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $74.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.