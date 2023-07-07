Needham & Company LLC Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $73.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 41.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 332,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.