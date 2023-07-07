Nelson John Squires III Sells 3,490 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00.

WCC stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $180.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WESCO International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

