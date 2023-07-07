NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NRDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

