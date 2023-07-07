NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

NetEase Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

