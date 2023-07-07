Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $450.97

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $450.97 and last traded at $447.53, with a volume of 1611626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $238,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

