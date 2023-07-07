New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE NGD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

