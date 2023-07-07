New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

