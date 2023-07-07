Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 32,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

