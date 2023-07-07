News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in News were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in News by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

