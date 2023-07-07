Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.40) price target on the stock.

Next 15 Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £649.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33,000.00 and a beta of 1.43. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 859 ($10.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 761.51.

Next 15 Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75,000.00%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

