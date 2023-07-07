Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 9,906 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Cardlytics stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.