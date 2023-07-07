Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 9,906 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 967.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

