Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 4,200 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

