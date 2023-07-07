Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 4,243 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,060.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after purchasing an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

