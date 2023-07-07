Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 4,243 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,060.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after purchasing an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
