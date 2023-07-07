Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

