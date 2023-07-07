Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

