Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,093.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,064.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,756.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.