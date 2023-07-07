Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of CSGP opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

