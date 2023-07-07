Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

