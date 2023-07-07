Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.73 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NET opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,752,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
