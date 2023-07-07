Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

