Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

