Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2 Million Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after purchasing an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

