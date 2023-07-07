Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

