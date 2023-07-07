Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.27 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

