Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,463 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

