Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,046 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

