Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 17,613 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

ALB stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

