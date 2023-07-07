Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 32,919 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $902,900 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.50 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $441.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

