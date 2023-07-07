North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NRT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,951.35% and a net margin of 97.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.29%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

