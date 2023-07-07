Northland Securities Boosts Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target to $25.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

