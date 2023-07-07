Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

