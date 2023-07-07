NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
NBY stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
