Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $366.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day moving average of $326.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

