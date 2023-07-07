Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.16. 82,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 88,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONC shares. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.