One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

OLP stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.