OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bank of America

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Price Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 757,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.