Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $21.51

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.02. Opera shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 520,240 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Opera’s payout ratio is 185.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Opera by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.